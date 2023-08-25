JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A celebration was held on Thursday, August 24 at Children’s of Mississippi to commemorate the naming of the BankPlus Community Room.

Officials at Children’s of Mississippi said this designation symbolizes the role of BankPlus as a key supporter within the children’s hospital, enabling it to enhance the quality of care and improve the overall experience for patients and their families.

The BankPlus Friends of Children’s Hospital CheckCard program allows customers an opportunity to be a part of the invaluable work carried out at the children’s hospital.

Customers who choose the Friends debit card contribute $12 annually, with 100% of the proceeds being donated directly to Friends of Children’s Hospital. BankPlus also generously matches each $12 donation up to $60,000 per year.

In addition, a donation of $0.03 is made by BankPlus to Friends of Children’s Hospital each time a Friends debit card is used to make a purchase.

In the last year alone, BankPlus has donated $420,080 to Friends of Children’s Hospital as a direct result of the program.