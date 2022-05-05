JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Baptist Cancer Center announced that the center has been awarded a Patient Transportation Grant by The American Cancer Society (ACS). The $7,000 grant will be used to address access-to-care needs of cancer patients in central Mississippi and ultimately help save lives.

To help patients get the critical care they need, American Cancer Society’s Patient Transportation Grants are awarded at a local level to health systems, treatment centers and community organizations.

These grants are available in select communities through an application process and focus on addressing unmet access-to-care needs of cancer patients, particularly vulnerable populations experiencing an unequal burden of cancer.

“We want to make the therapy process as convenient as possible. For patients who do not have transportation, or have difficulty getting to Baptist, we want them to know there is financial assistance available. Access to care is a big problem in our country. Minority groups, areas with low income and rural communities are suffering the most from these disparities. Transportation programs are vital for these patients to get the treatments they need and deserve,” said Deniece Ponder, director of Oncology Services at Baptist Cancer Center.