MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Baptist Memorial Health Care broke ground on a new medical office building in Madison on Tuesday, November 15.

According to officials, the 100,000-square-foot medical office building will provide general and specialty medical care to neighbors in Madison County. The $35 million project is expected to be completed in December 2023.

“We’re excited to start work on this new facility, which will allow us to expand our health care services in Madison County,” said Bobbie Ware, CEO and administrator of Mississippi Baptist Medical Center. “We believe this new medical office building will greatly benefit the community, helping to improve quality of life and, most importantly, lifespans of residents.”

This new construction will expand Mississippi Baptist Medical Center’s offerings in Madison County, which currently include cardiology; primary care; orthopedic services; women’s and pediatric care; ear, nose and throat care; rehabilitation; and eye care services.