JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson was awarded an “A” Safety Grade for its achievements in protecting patients from harm in the hospital for spring 2022, by the Leapfrog Group.

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an A-F grade to hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures based on errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud. I thank the leadership and workforce of Mississippi Baptist Medical Center for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group.

To see Mississippi Baptist Medical Center’s full grade visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.