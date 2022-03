JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson will host a hiring event for new registered nursing graduates.

The event will be on Thursday, March 10, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 1200 N. State Street in Jackson.

Nurses who qualify will have the opportunity to earn premium pay, flexible schedules, and sign-on bonuses for certain positions.

Participants are asked to register on the Baptist Health Systems’ website.