JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) selected Associate Professor Dr. Tina D. McDyess to participate in the 2022-2023 Elevating Leaders in Academic Nursing Program (ELAN).

McDyess is the first nursing professor to represent Belhaven University as an ELAN fellow and joins only two other Mississippians to represent the state.

ELAN is a highly competitive program, designed for aspiring deans and senior faculty in leadership roles. The fellowship provides participants with a focused assessment experience, a range of content and exercises related to successful executive leadership. It also gives participants the opportunity to establish a peer network that fosters long-term partnerships and collegial support.