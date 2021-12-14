Blood supply “devastatingly low” in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Blood Service (MBS) leaders said Mississippi is facing a severe blood shortage.

They said the supply is at “an all-time low,” with an empty stock of many blood types. There is less than a one-day supply of all blood types. According to MBS leaders, blood is needed is every two seconds. Patients in Mississippi are having to wait for blood donations at this time.

Blood donations are highly encouraged. Donors must be healthy, feeling well, be at least 110 pounds and at least 17-years-old or 16 with parental consent.

DEVASTATINGLY LOW BLOOD SUPPLY: The blood supply is at an all-time low. All blood types are at less than a 1-day supply, many types with zero products available. Every two seconds some one needs blood and right now too many MS patients are being told that they will have to wait. pic.twitter.com/x6BdMAXDPs — MississippiBloodSrvc (@MSBloodServices) December 14, 2021

Blood donations can be made by appointment or by walk-in at any of the facilities in Flowood, Cleveland and Oxford. Click here to find more detailed eligibility guidelines, locations near you or to make an appointment.