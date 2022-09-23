MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – BlueHealth Baptist, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi and Baptist Memorial Healthcare have rescheduled the Day of Health in Madison event celebrating the health of community.

The rescheduled event will be held on Saturday, September 24 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at BlueHealth Baptist.

According to organizers, this event will be held for more information and opportunities on participants and their families’ health. The event will feature fun activities with a rock wall, face painting, and food trucks.

Leaders with the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi said they want to help the community learn more and have access to more health resources to live a healthy and longer life.

The event will have health and wellness activities, which will include healthy cooking demonstrations, Zumba, live Q&As with Blue Wellness Coaches, biometric screenings and the official opening of the BlueHealth Baptist Walking Track.

Individuals that attend the event will be able to receive health screenings and sessions at the Blue Health Baptist Wellness Tent.

Participants will receive tickets of choice will be given away for a visit to the Mississippi Aquarium, Two Mississippi Museums, Mississippi Children’s Museum, Mississippi Museum of Natural Science or the Mississippi Museum of Art.