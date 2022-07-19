MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – BlueHealth Baptist, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi and Baptist Memorial Healthcare will host a Day of Health event.

The event will be held on Saturday, July 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at BlueHealth Baptist, located at 401 Baptist Drive in Madison.

The event will feature a rock wall, bouncy houses, face painting, and food trucks. Health and wellness activities will include healthy cooking demonstrations, Zumba, live Q&As with Blue Wellness Coaches, biometric screenings and the official opening of the BlueHealth Baptist Walking Track.