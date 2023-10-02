JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins in October, organizations and agencies across the Jackson-metro will host events and programming geared towards promoting awareness.

According to komen.org, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the United States, accounting for 31% of newly diagnosed cancers. One case of breast cancer is diagnosed in the U.S. about every two minutes. Though rare, breast cancer also affects men.

WJTV 12 News has compiled a list of events in the area that will promote breast cancer awareness during October 2023.

Wacoal Fit for the Cure

When: Friday, October 13

Where: Dillard’s at Northpark Mall

The brand specializing in women’s underwear is having a free bra-fitting event at Northpark Mall in Ridgeland. The event is designed to promote breast cancer awareness. Jackson is the last area to experience the Wacoal event, as Southaven, Biloxi, Meridian, and Hattiesburg will have similar events earlier in the month.

Appointment slots are open for most of the day starting at 11:00 a.m. Walk-in appointments are also available. Call (601) 977-0900 for more information.

Louisa Denson Wellness Fair

When: Saturday, October 21

Where: LeFleur’s Bluff Playground

The Mississippi Department of Health and the Museum of Natural Science is hosting its inaugural Louisa Denson Wellness Fair on October 21. The family-friendly event will offer free health screenings, food trucks, and family activities along with a free 5K walk/run to support Breast Cancer prevention. The event lasts from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., with registration for the 5k beginning at 8. The Wellness Fair will happen at LeFleur’s Bluff Playground in Jackson.

American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

When: October 28

Where: Trustmark Park

Making Strides of Central Mississippi is having its annual walk to fight against breast cancer on October 28 at 7 a.m. Organizations, groups, companies, hospitals, and individuals also donate money in conjunction with the walk. For more information on the event, contact Monty Permenter at monty.permenter@cancer.org or call (601) 594-7776.

Susan G. Komen Mississippi

All 82 counties in Mississippi receive services from Susan G. Komen Mississippi. Their website contains information about breast cancer, risk factors, research studies, and more. On average, well over 400 people in Mississippi seek help and information from the organization weekly.

Throughout the month, they have a series of events around the country. The nearest Race for the Cure and MORE THAN PINK walk is around New Orleans on October 28. Click here for more details.