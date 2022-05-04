NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center will provide free breast and colorectal cancer screenings on Friday, June 4, 2022.

The screenings will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Sports Center, Inc., located at 305 Sgt Prentiss Drive.

Free clinical breast exams will be performed by a physician or nurse practitioner for women 18 and older. Screening mammograms will be available for women 40 and older who do not have a doctor and have not had a mammogram in the past 12 months.

To schedule an appointment, call 601-202-5056.