Brookhaven clinic to offer free medical services for uninsured

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A new, free medical clinic will open soon in Brookhaven to assist those who are uninsured. According to the Daily Leader, the clinic operated by St. Andrew’s Mission Inc. plans to open Monday, August 2.

Leaders said the ministry will offer quality healthcare to those who are uninsured, assist in medication costs, reduced fees for laboratory tests, and care for acute and chronic conditions. General medical care and eye exams will also be available.

The clinic’s current schedule is 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The clinic will see patients by appointment only — no walk-ins will be taken.