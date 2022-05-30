BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV)- King’s Daughters Medical Center received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022.

The Daily Leader reported the Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization that assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country. The grade is based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group.

According to the newspaper, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.