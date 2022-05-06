JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every parent worries about their child’s safety at the beach or at the pool. Often, it’s for good reason. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) reports that drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death for children ages one to 14. With summer approaching, it’s important to know the safest swimming practices for your child.

There’s a handful of factors that make swimming more risky for children. The CDC reports not being able to swim, missing or ineffective fences around water, lack of close supervision, location, not wearing life jackets, drinking alcohol and using drugs or prescription medication makes drowning more likely.

These factors seem obvious, but have you ever considered the color of your child’s swimsuit as a safety measure?

Alive Solutions Inc. tested the visibility of different colored swimsuits in different swimming environments. The organization put different colored swimsuits in different environments to simulate a child’s visibility while swimming. The tests were done on a dark pool bottom, a white pool bottom and in lake.

The results? A bright and contrasting swimsuit won each time. Click on the links to view for yourself. Most would agree that the bright green, orange and pink swimsuits remained the most visible in each environment.

Next time your child goes swimming, consider the environment they will be swimming in. How clearly will you be able to see your child in their swimsuit? The purpose of these tests is to find out how visible a child is in the event they start to drown. The last thing you want is for a lifeguard to not be able to see your child. When choosing a swimsuit for them to wear, consider how the color will appear in splashing water. If you don’t have a brightly colored swimsuit, try neon-colored children’s arm floats instead.

Learn more about children’s swimming safety here.