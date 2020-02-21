CDC: Flu has killed 105 children this season

Breaking News
(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 13 children died from the flu last week. That brings the total for the season, which started at the end of September 2019, to 105 children.

The CDC began reporting states on pediatric flu deaths during the 2004-2005 season. Only the 2009 flu pandemic resulted in more deaths at this point in the season than this year.

According to the CDC, the flu virus activity is widespread in nearly every U.S. region this season. It said the influenza A and B strains are about equal for the season overall. The CDC estimated at least 29 million flu cases in the U.S., 280,000 hospitalizations and 16,000 deaths.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is tracking flu cases in the state.

