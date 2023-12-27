JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that Mississippi has the highest firearm mortality rate in the country.

With 962 deaths in 2021, Mississippi had the highest per capita firearm mortality rate in the U.S. at 33.9 deaths per 100,000 people. Compared to the national average of 16.36, Mississippi’s rate is more than twice as high. Compared to the state with the lowest deaths per capita, Massachusetts, Mississippi’s firearm death rate is about 10 times higher.

Southern states were overrepresented in the top 15, with nine Southern states on that list. All states bordering Mississippi (Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee) were in the top ten. Among the 15 states with the lowest firearm death rates, none are in the South.

In 2020, counties with the highest poverty level had firearm homicide rates 450% higher than counties with the lowest poverty level. Firearm suicide rates were 30% higher in the most impoverished counties compared to the least impoverished ones.

CDC officials also said stressors associated with the COVID-19 pandemic may have contributed to the increases, including:

Changes and disruptions to services and education Mental stress Social isolation Economic stressors, including job loss, housing instability, and difficulty covering daily expenses

Men account for 86% of all victims of firearm death and 87% of firearm injuries. Firearm homicide rates are highest among Black, American Indian, Alaska Native, and Hispanic populations, as well as 15-34 year olds. Firearm suicide rates are highest among adults aged 75 and older and among American Indian or Alaska Native and non-Hispanic white populations.