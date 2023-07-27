CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Cheech and Chong’s Cannabis Co. and Southern Sky Brands are partnering to expand access to medical cannabis products for Mississippi patients.

“This partnership is all about the patients. We want to ensure that the people of Mississippi have access to safe, effective, and compassionate medical cannabis options,” said Tommy Chong, co-founder of Cheech and Chong’s Cannabis Co. “By combining our knowledge and resources with Southern Sky Brands, we can make a real difference in improving the lives of patients in need.”

Cheech Marin, co-founder of Cheech and Chong’s Cannabis Co. added, “We believe in the power of medical cannabis to provide relief and promote wellness. Through this partnership, we are dedicated to delivering innovative products and patient-centric care to the people of Mississippi. Together, we can break down barriers and reduce stigma surrounding medical cannabis.”

Leaders said the primary focus on the partnership will address the need for medical cannabis in Mississippi. They plan to work with healthcare professionals, regulatory authorities and local communities.

As part of this partnership, Southern Sky Brands, will bring their expertise and cultivation facilities to ensure a steady supply of premium-quality medical cannabis products.