Children’s mental health clinic to open in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Children’s Specialty Clinic of Laurel will begin seeing patients during the first week of March.

The clinic was founded by Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners (PMHNP) Jessica McKinnon and Julie Emfinger. At their new clinic, the two will specialize in diagnostics and medication management for children and adolescents with mental health conditions like ADHD, ADD, anxiety, autism spectrum disorders, depression, mood dysregulation disorders, obsessive compulsive disorder, oppositional defiant disorder, tic disorder and psychotic disorders.

“We are both special needs mamas, and we are providing special needs care. We don’t take this job lightly,” said McKinnon.

The clinic will begin taking appointments during the first week of March. Parents can call (601)-778-7979 to schedule an appointment. The clinic is located at 2110 Suite A on Sandy Lane in Laurel next to the Champ’s Club Skating Rink.