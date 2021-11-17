Children’s of Mississippi appoints new heart surgeon

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) has appointed Dr. Phillip Brunch as chief of pediatric cardiothoracic surgery of the Children’s of Mississippi.

Burch, an Alabama native, joined the leadership team of the Heart Center at the state’s only children’s hospital in October. He comes to Children’s of Mississippi from Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas. Previously, he served as Heart Center executive co-director, surgical director of pediatric cardiac transplant and chief of pediatric cardiothoracic surgery at the University of Utah/Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

“My family and I are happy to be closer to home, and I’m excited to help the children of Mississippi get the care they deserve closer to home,” Burch said. “The Heart Center at Children’s of Mississippi cares for children across the state with congenital heart disease. Children’s of Mississippi has developed an excellent multidisciplinary team that provides children’s cardiac care for both simple and complex lesions.”

A University of Alabama chemistry graduate, Burch earned his medical degree at the University of South Alabama in Mobile before completing his general surgery residency at the University of Louisville in Kentucky.

Burch then performed his fellowship in cardiothoracic surgery at the University of Florida College of Medicine and completed his congenital cardiac surgery training at the University of Utah School of Medicine.