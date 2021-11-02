Children’s of Mississippi celebrates 1st anniversary of Sanderson Tower

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children’s of Mississippi celebrated the first anniversary of the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower on Tuesday, November 2.

The seven-story tower opened to patients November 2, 2020, including its surgical suites, pediatric imaging and outpatient specialty clinics that day. Within the next two days, the Sanderson Tower had opened pediatric intensive care rooms and two floors of private neonatal intensive care rooms.

Since then, more than 7,225 surgeries have been performed. More than 849 babies have grown healthy inside the neonatal intensive care unit. More than 908 ill and injured children have been cared for inside the Sanderson Tower’s pediatric intensive care unit.

“This has been the dream of so many people for so long,” said Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor for health affairs at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and dean of the School of Medicine. “It’s such a special place. Already in just one year, we’ve taken care of thousands of patients here. For me, the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower is everything I imagined and everything I dreamed. … It is just fantastic, and it is possible because of Joe and Kathy Sanderson and their family and all the people who contributed and worked so hard to make this a reality.”

Jessica Carter of Jackson and daughter Lyndsey Lee blow out the birthday candle for the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower at Children’s of Mississippi. (Courtesy: UMMC)

Children’s of Mississippi CEO Guy Giesecke shares how the Kathy and Joe Sanderson is giving children’s health care a brighter future in the state. (Courtesy: UMMC)

Campaign for Children’s of Mississippi chairs Joe and Kathy Sanderson celebrate the first birthday of the Sanderson Tower at Children’s of Mississippi. (Courtesy: UMMC)

Joe Sanderson, who chairs the Campaign for Children’s of Mississippi with his wife, Kathy, said the children’s hospital brings care closer to home for families in the state.

“I think about a child and a family, coming to this hospital, and when they come, it’s under dire, serious circumstances,” he said. “They’ve been referred to this hospital because a local pediatrician or physician can’t deal with what that child has, whether it’s a heart condition, cancer or something else. I know those parents are suffering from fear. … And then a doctor sees them, and the doctor gives them hope.”

In 2016, the Sandersons launched the Campaign for Children’s of Mississippi, a philanthropic drive to help pay for the expansion, with a $10 million personal donation. The ongoing capital campaign has raised more than 90 percent of its $100 million goal.