JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Children’s of Mississippi urgent care is now available 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s Grants Ferry clinic in Flowood.

“This gives families access to care that’s closer to home for many and that’s more appropriate for some conditions,” said Dr. Benji Dillard, division director of general pediatrics and pediatric urgent care.

Among the conditions that can be treated by Children’s of Mississippi Urgent Care include respiratory illnesses, fever, testing and treatment for flu, strep, and COVID-19, injuries such as cuts and possible broken bones, urinary tract infections, and gastrointestinal illnesses.

Lab and radiology facilities at the clinic allow testing and X-rays to be performed quickly.

Dillard, who is leading pediatric urgent care after years of serving as division chief for pediatric emergency medicine, said he’s seen many of those conditions in the Pediatric Emergency Department at the state’s only children’s hospital.

“Multiple conditions can leave children in discomfort and needing urgent health care, but these conditions usually aren’t severe enough to warrant emergency department care,” Dillard said. “Urgent care fills the gap between basic care in a clinic and the emergency department, and it provides a more efficient and cost-effective option for treatment of minor illness and injury when compared to care in an emergency department.”

Children’s of Mississippi Urgent Care is set to add weekend hours by summer.