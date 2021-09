JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In an effort to support the campaign for Children’s of Mississippi, a “boo” sign for Halloween is available for purchase.

For each $20 sign purchased, a Children’s of Mississippi patient will receive “boo” sign for their room!

Signs are available to pick up Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s School of Medicine Building.

To purchase a boo sign, click here.