Children’s of Mississippi receives $280K donation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Friends of Children’s Hospital presented more than $280,000 to Children’s of Mississippi for the MyChart Bedside and Child Life programs.



The check presentation included the bestowal of two separate checks $124,913 to the hospital’s Child Life program and $156,000 to MyChart Bedside.

“Every day, Friends of Children’s Hospital sponsors and supporters rise to the occasion to meet the extraordinary needs of Mississippi’s sick and injured children,” said Friends of Children’s Hospital Executive Director Rochelle Hicks. “The presentation of $280,913 to these two invaluable programs is another example of this incredible altruism.”

The funds for the Child Life program will fund two Child Life Assistant positions, as well as one Child Life Specialist position. MyChart Bedside is used for easy online access to scheduled appointments and visit summaries, as well as for billing and contact information for providers.