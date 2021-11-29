Children’s of Mississippi to receive NICU donation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children’s of Mississippi is one of 15 national hospitals to receive a donation from this year’s Nominate a NICU program.

Hospitals are nominated for the program by parents, families and hospital employees who share their stories about their NICU or NICU staff. Director of Brand Engagement and Cause at 4moms Amie Stanton said Children’s received 28 nominations this year.

The hospital was awarded five MamaRoo Infant Seats as a prize. The seat is used in over 600 hospitals to provide a natural bounce and swaying motion to NICU babies.

“We’re honored to have been nominated and know that this gift will help our patients and their families,” said Director of Newborn Services Fran Malenzi.