Children’s of Mississippi’s palliative care program wins bronze in national competition

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Palliative and complex care for patients in Mississippi’s only children’s hospital won a bronze award in the Tipping Point Challenge, a national competition sponsored by the Center to Advance Palliative Care and the John A. Hartford Foundation.

Children’s of Mississippi’s entry, “From Service to Center: Leading Palliative Innovations for Complex Populations,” was one of more than 100 initiatives submitted from hospitals, health systems and clinics around the country.

The goal of the Tipping Point Challenge this year was to spark innovation that will result in positive change in the care of serious illnesses. Each submission was peer-reviewed by an expert panel and evaluated using five criteria: impact, evidence-based, feasibility, scalability, and sustainability.

Palliative care is specialized medical care that focuses on relief from symptoms of a serious illness regardless of the stage of disease. Patients who see two or more specialists benefit from complex care, which focuses on care coordination and collaboration among care team members.

Dr. Mary Taylor, Suzan B. Thames Chair and professor of pediatrics, said palliative and complex care at Children’s of Mississippi is focused on patients and families.

“At Children’s of Mississippi, our palliative and complex care team is proudly spearheading initiatives in the coordination of care for medically complex children, supporting our belief in the power of patient- and family-centered care and the importance of hope and joy, even in the midst of serious illness,” she said.

Children’s of Mississippi CEO Guy Giesecke congratulated the palliative and complex care team.

“They are leaders in comprehensive coordination, compassionate care and the palliative promise that every moment matters,” he said.