China expands lockdowns to 25M people to halt viral outbreak

BEIJING (AP) – China broadened its unprecedented, open-ended lockdowns to encompass around 25 million people to try to contain a deadly new virus.
Experts admit, however, that the measures’ potential for success is uncertain. At least eight cities have been shut down, all of them in central China’s Hubei province, where the illness has been concentrated.
Major public events were canceled, including traditional temple fairs popular during the Lunar New Year.
The number of cases has risen to 830 in China, with 26 deaths. The first deaths were confirmed outside Hubei, two cases in two northern and northeast provinces.