JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several health organizations and New Horizon Church International partnered to provide a free health fair.

Participants were able to get COVID vaccines, vision, oral and blood pressure screenings. Organizers said they felt it was important to partner with the church because it’s the best way to reach the community.

“We’re committed to making sure that all Mississippians have access to quality healthcare. Health fairs like this are a great opportunity to reach out, have some fun and share with the community,” said Magnolia Health’s Aaron Sisk.

“Let me say how really excited we are about this partnership. How excited we are that Magnolia Health would want to do this kind of thing. This is just absolutely fantastic. That’s something for everybody,” said New Horizon Church International’s Bishop Ronnie Crudup.

Participants had a chance to learn new line dances during the fair. National Football League (NFL) legends Deuce McAllister and Darrell Green were special guests at the event.