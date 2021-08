RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland Recreation and Parks will host a fundraising bike ride on Saturday, October 9 to support the Children’s of Mississippi Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.

Riders can register for 65-mile, 44-mile, 25-mile and 10-mile road rides or a 31-mile adventure route. The bike ride will begin at the Renaissance on Highland Colony. There will also be a kids’ fun ride available.

To donate online or purchase a ticket, click here.