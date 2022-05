FAYETTE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jefferson Comprehensive Health Center will host a Community Health Fair on Tuesday, May 12.

The health fair will be held at the Jefferson Comprehensive Health Center located at 405 Main Street, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

There will be blood glucose, blood pressure and COVID-19 vaccines health screenings and consultation. The Farmers Market will be on site selling fresh produce.