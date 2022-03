HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Forrest County NAACP and Twin Forks Rising CDC will host a community cookout, wellness fair and blood drive on Saturday, March 19.

Free snow cones will be offered to the first 150 people. Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) will provide a $15 Visa gift card to all blood donors.

The event will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Friendship Park at 1009 Rebecca Avenue in Hattiesburg.