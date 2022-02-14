COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County Medical Center leaders announced new visitation hours and guidelines as coronavirus cases continue to increase.

They said visits must take place Monday through Friday at 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. All visitors are required to use the front entrance of the facility Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The Emergency Department entrance will be used after 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and all day Saturday and Sunday. Only one visitor at a time is allowed in patient rooms. All visitors must be 18 years old and older.

For safety precaution all visitors are required to have a screening. Masks are also required for entry.