Covington County Hospital receives $550K in grant funds

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Covington County Hospital has been awarded $550,000 from two federal grants.

The first grant of $200,000 was awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to help the hospital recruit and train EMS personnel. The second grant of $350,000 was given by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to help staff being used to treat COVID-19 patients.

According to officials, Covington County Hospital was the only hospital in the state to receive the grants.

