JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will host a Dad’s Summit on Saturday, February 5 at Forest Hill High School.

The theme of the summit is “A Dad’s Health is a School’s Wealth.” Dads who attend will receive free medical checks and learn tips about creating maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The summit is free and open to all JPS fathers.

It will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Forest Hill High School at 2607 Raymond Road in Jackson. Click here to register.