RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Dash ‘N Splash 5K and Fun Run will be held in Ridgeland on Saturday, July 2.

The event will be held in support of the Brain Injury Association of Mississippi and the United Spinal Association Mississippi Chapter.

The event starts at 9:00 a.m. at Old Trace Park. Following the race, there will be watermelon to eat, water slides and a giant water balloon bash.

