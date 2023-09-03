JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nurses who recently began work in Mississippi have until September 15 to apply for a program that could repay up to $18,000 in student loans.

The Nurse Retention Loan Repayment Program (NULR) went into effect this year due to Mississippi Senate Bill 2373. Its goal was to incentivize nurses to stay and practice in Mississippi. NULR replaces the existing nursing and respiratory therapist incentive program.

The Mississippi Postsecondary Education Financial Assistance Board administers NULR. According to state leaders like Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.), this legislation will improve the healthcare industry and healthcare overall.

“This legislation will strengthen the pipeline of medical professionals and improve the quality of care for all Mississippians,” Reeves said. “Innovation is the solution to our health care challenges and it is the solution to keeping talented Mississippians here.”

New nurses who started working full-time for the first time since licensure between March 1, 2022, and June 30, 2022, have until September 15 to complete the NULR application. The application to submit supporting documents is October 15.

An eligible applicant for an initial award must have:

Legal residency in the State of Mississippi;

Gained employment within the last year for the first time as a full-time licensed practical nurse or licensed registered nurse at a skilled nursing home in the State of Mississippi or a general acute care hospital in the State of Mississippi that is licensed by the Mississippi State Department of Health;

A current relevant Mississippi professional license; and

Outstanding qualifying educational loans, received at any point during the recipient’s postsecondary education career, which may include the principal, interest and related expenses such as the required interest premium on the unpaid balances of government and commercial loans obtained by the recipient for educational expense.

Recipients are selected on a first-come, first-served basis from all eligible applicants. Recipients employed at a skilled nursing home or a licensed general acute care hospital in the state may be a maximum of $6,000 for up to three years. Awards are paid annually, after the expiration of the year of employment for which the award was granted, to the recipient’s lender or loan service provider, to be applied to the outstanding balance. Applicants cannot be reimbursed for money they have already paid.

More information about the Nurse Retention Loan Repayment Program can be found on the Mississippi Office of Student Financial Aid.