Delta State to host 17th Annual Margaret Tullos Field Symposium

This year’s presenters include Bobbie Jo Bensaid, M.A., (Left) project coordinator for the Mississippi State University Extension Service; and Rachel Clair-Franklin, M.S., LPC-S, (Right) representing MSU’s Department of Psychology as a licensed training and response clinician.

CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Delta State University’s 17th Annual Margaret Tullos Field Symposium will be held for social work students and practitioners on Friday, February 18.

The DSU Social Work department has partnered with the Mississippi State University Extension Service to explore the prevalence of mental illness and substance abuse disorders among youth populations. In addition, participants will learn about intervention strategies associated with connecting youth to appropriate resources and care.

This year’s presenters include Bobbie Jo Bensaid, M.A., project coordinator for the Mississippi State University Extension Service; and Rachel Clair-Franklin, M.S., LPC-S, representing MSU’s Department of Psychology as a licensed training and response clinician.

Pre-registration is $95 and available now through Friday, Jan. 28. Afterwards, late registration will be available for $115 through the day of the event. Up to seven continuing education credits (CEs) are available for attendees.

For registration or more information, click here.