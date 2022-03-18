JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Oral Health Day is Sunday, March 20. The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) has four tips to maintain great oral health.

First, why does oral health matter? Gum disease can cause bacteria to enter the bloodstream, which can lead to chronic health problems. One problem is the increased risk of preterm delivery and giving birth to a low birth weight baby. Additionally, severe gum disease can make diabetes more difficult to control by causing insulin resistance. Evidence shows that bacteria in the mouth can cause inflammation in the body, which can contribute to the buildup of artery-clogging plaque.

MSDH reports that 45% of adults over 30 have some form of gum disease. Symptoms like painful, bleeding, swollen or tender gums, bad breath that won’t go away and sores in your mouth are warning signs to watch out for. See your dentist if you notice any of these symptoms.

How do you prevent gum disease? MSDH recommends the Daily 4 to lower your risk of oral and chronic diseases:

Brush your teeth twice a day : Use a fluoride toothpaste and brush for two minutes. This step is most important to reduce plaque and prevent gum disease.

: Use a fluoride toothpaste and brush for two minutes. This step is most important to reduce plaque and prevent gum disease. Floss every day : Daily flossing removes plaque and food particles that can’t be reached with a toothbrush.

: Daily flossing removes plaque and food particles that can’t be reached with a toothbrush. Eat healthy foods : Avoid sweets and sugary drinks. Avoid snacking between meals to reduce bacteria and acid damage in the mouth.

: Avoid sweets and sugary drinks. Avoid snacking between meals to reduce bacteria and acid damage in the mouth. Visit a dentist: Visit regularly for checkups and cleanings. Dentists can spot problem signs early, and help you stop them.

Find resources about oral health here.