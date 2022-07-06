JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Millions of Americans take Vitamin D supplements daily, but too much of the vitamin can be bad for you. Doctors said they have seen a recent spike in Vitamin D overdoses.

Doctors typically recommend 50,000 units of Vitamin D a week for those with vitamin deficiencies.

However, taking more than the prescribed amount could lead to a toxic buildup of calcium in the blood, resulting in Hypercalcemia. The condition can cause nausea, headaches, and confusion. In more severe cases, it can cause kidney and liver failure, which can lead to death.

Experts said they saw an uptick in Vitamin D overdoses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There has been some research that has concluded that Vitamin D can help a person’s immune system during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s been very well understood that a person’s immune system is a top defense against COVID-19. As a result, a lot of people took a lot of supplements, including a lot of vitamin D, and in some cases too much, which resulted in some people ending up in the hospital with consequences that were very dangerous,” said Dr. Timothy Quinn, of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland.

Doctor Quinn said overdoses caused by Vitamin D supplements sold over the counter are rare, because the vitamins are sold at a lower dose. He said you should still follow the recommended dose on the bottle.