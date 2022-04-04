This short documentary explores why the American South is home to just over a third of the nation’s population, but more than half of its new HIV cases each year.

Public health experts say one of the biggest hurdles to preventing and treating HIV in the region is the stigma around getting tested and caring for sexual health.

Newsy correspondent Cody LaGrow travels to Jackson, Mississippi to meet the people bolstering public health for more communities in a state known for its conservative values.