OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Donna Strum has been named the new dean of the School of Pharmacy and executive director of the Research Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Mississippi.

A three-time graduate of the pharmacy school, Strum served as interim dean and executive director since July 1, 2021. The Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning trustees approved the official role move on Thursday, February 17.

“I am honored to lead one of the best pharmacy schools and research enterprises in the nation,” Strum said. “We have a strong foundation of excellence on both our Oxford and Jackson campuses and throughout our vast network of alumni, preceptors and professional community. I look forward to building on this success as we continue to support an inclusiveness and diverse environment. We’ll work on advancing our missions through innovation and collaboratively enhance our impact on public health.”

As dean, Strum will oversee the growing educational opportunities for the undergraduate, graduate and professional programs at the nationally ranked pharmacy school.

She will guide the five research centers within RIPS, including the recently added National Center for Cannabis Research and Education, and help facilitate industry partnerships and research funding, as the school brought in more than $19.2 million in external funding last year.