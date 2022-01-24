Dr. April Carson appointed to examine new study at Jackson Heart Study

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As an epidemiology PhD student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Dr. April Carson learned about a new study on heart health.

The fledging project was recruiting thousands of Mississippians to conduct the largest-ever study of cardiovascular disease in African Americans. It was exactly the data Carson wanted to use in her dissertation.

However, the Jackson Heart Study did not have data available yet, and would not for several years.

As the study built its reputation for community-centered research, Carson built her own profile as a renowned epidemiologist. Today, she has no problem accessing the data as the new director of the Jackson Heart Study (JHS).

“Two decades later, and I’m back,” Carson said. “It’s a full-circle moment.”

“It is an honor for me to be the director of the Jackson Heart Study,” she said. “While I am quite familiar with JHS and its long, rich history, I am excited to now become a part of the Jackson community and join the outstanding JHS staff members and partner institutions to build upon this storied foundation.”

Her research focuses on diabetes and hypertension. She has a Centers of Disease Control and Prevention-funded grant to study the community-level factors that contribute to the greater burden of these diseases in the southeastern United States.

“One of my goals will be focusing on how we can take what we have learned about cardiovascular health in JHS and implement it in local communities,” Carson. “For example, there are programs that are effective for lowering blood pressure, but these have not been very successful when carried out in different community settings.

“The JHS can help address this issue while also training future scientists and public health professionals so that ultimately, we improve cardiovascular health for generations to come,” said Carson.