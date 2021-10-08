Dr. Ben Carson tours Forrest Health’s Highland Community Hospital

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Dr. Ben Carson, a retired neurosurgeon and politician who served as the 17th United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, toured the facilities at Highland Community Hospital on Tuesday, October 5.

“We’re very grateful to be able to have Dr. Carson visit our facility and speak with our staff and providers. This is a tremendous honor for not only our facility but all of Forrest Health,” said Bryan Maxie, Regional Administrator for Forrest Health.

Highland held a 15-day drive thru Community COVID Care program that allowed local residents to be tested, vaccinated, and if they tested positive, treated with monoclonal antibody infusions.

Dr. Carson called the COVID Care program, “a model for Public Health best practices going forward.”

According to Mississippi’s State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, those 914 monoclonal antibody treatments probably prevented 55 hospitalizations and likely saved 11 lives.