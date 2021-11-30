Dunkin’ donates $1,500 to Children’s of Mississippi on Giving Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In honor of Giving Tuesday, Dunkin’ donated $1,500 to Children’s of Mississippi in Jackson. The money was raised through the company’s organization Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

The proceeds made from the Gold Joy Donut that were sold at the Pearl location for 15 days in July were given to the hospital on Tuesday. The money will help with childhood cancer research.

“I think donations like this are special because it is a community fundraiser that Dunkin’ Donuts did at the Pearl location. It is important for the community to be involved, especially given that this is the only children’s hospital in the state of Mississippi, but it’s also the only Childhood Cancer Center in the state of Mississippi, so it’s the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders. So, they treat children with sickle cell cancer,” said Ryan Mains, the development liaison with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC).

Since 2006, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation granted more than $30 million to hundreds of charities nationwide.