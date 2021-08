JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Following the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, Friends of Children’s Hospital announced it will modify its Enchanted Evening event into an online silent auction.

The online event will allow community members and businesses to donate to help Mississippi’s children receive state-of-the-art care.

The online action will begin Saturday, August 28 at 7:00 p.m. and close Sunday, September 5 at 11:59 p.m. To donate to Enchanted Evening’s auction, click here.