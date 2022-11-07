JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For a fourth year in a row, the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) reported its campus schools saw a jump in overall enrollment.

At 3,098, the figure for fall 2022 surged 1.4 percent over the record-breaking year of 2021.

“We are thrilled to see the continuous growth of our academic programs,” said Dr. Natalie Gaughf, assistant vice chancellor for academic affairs for UMMC. “With every graduate, we advance the mission of UMMC and improve the health of patients and the community. Changes in enrollment are anticipated as we grow and fine-tune our academic programs in response to the workforce needs in Mississippi.”

Enrollment remained steady at all universities in the state, but the University of Mississippi and UMMC were the only colleges that showed an increase from 2021.

Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor for health affairs at UMMC, is encouraged by the upswing despite the pandemic-induced pressures on health care since 2020.

“We continue to see sustained levels and, in some schools, significant increases in our student enrollment,” Woodward said. “This tells me that our mission to create a healthier Mississippi is resonating with those who seek careers as caregivers and scientists in our state, and we are proud of our role in producing health professionals as the state’s only academic medical center.”