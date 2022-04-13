JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi shared food safety tips to Mississippians as severe weather is expected across the state on Wednesday, April 13.

Energy issued steps to avoid food loss and reduce the risk of illness when an extended outage does occur.

BEFORE

Set the thermostat in your refrigerator at or below 40 F and your freezer at its coldest setting.

Transfer refrigerated meat, poultry and fish to a tray in the freezer.

Stock up on ready-to-eat foods that don’t require refrigeration.

Keep a couple of coolers on hand

DURING

If your power goes out, check and note the time the outage started.

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed. An unopened refrigerator will keep food safely cold for about 4 hours. A full freezer will hold the temperature for approximately 48 hours if the door remains closed (24 hours if it’s half full).

Purchase ice to keep your refrigerator, freezer or coolers as cold as possible

AFTER