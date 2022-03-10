JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Doctor Appreciation Day is coming up in Wednesday, March 30 and making sure you choose the right doctor is important.

Experts said it’s one of the biggest decisions of your life, but many people don’t treat it with the gravity it deserves.

Burt Kann with Healthgrades said patients should make sure they take their time when finding a physician.

“Choosing a doctor is one of the most important decisions you’re going to make in your life, and especially if you have a chronic condition or you’re having surgery, it can have a meaningful impact on the quality of your life. Despite that, the truth is that on average, consumers spend 40% more time researching their next appliance purchase they do researching their next physician. At Healthgrades, our job is to try to educate consumers on what to look for and to change that, so that we all spend an appropriate amount of time on such an important decision,” said Kann.