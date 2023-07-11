JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As America continues to suffer from an opioid epidemic, another disturbing trend has emerged: the selling and use of fake medication.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Get Smart About Drugs website, fake drugs look like legitimate prescription meds such as oxycodone or Adderall. People often buy them believing they are similar to the pills you would get from the doctor.

But many of these fake pills contain different ingredients and are laced with dangerous – and sometimes deadly – amounts of the synthetic opioid fentanyl or methamphetamine.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 80-100 times stronger than morphine, often resulting in overdose deaths. According to DEA lab testing, six out of every 10 pills with fentanyl contain a potentially lethal dose. In 2022, the DEA seized over 50.6 million fake pills and over 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder. That’s enough powder for 379 million deadly doses. Two milligrams of Fentanyl is enough to kill someone. So far in 2023, the DEA says that 6,500 pounds of Fentanyl powder have been seized.

Fake prescription pills are easily accessible and often sold on social media and e-commerce platforms. The 16-year-old son of famous television therapist Laura Berman died after overdosing on fentanyl. Berman believes her son bought the drug, which he thought was Xanax, from a dealer on Snapchat.

According to the DEA, China, Mexico, and India produce the most counterfeit drugs. However, more pills laced with fentanyl are being produced in the U.S.

The agency said these drugs are usually produced in substandard, mislabeled conditions and may include dangerous, unapproved substances. The illicit labs have no quality control mechanisms producing fake pills to ensure dosing is not lethal.

As stated earlier, online sales via internet marketplaces and social media are the major sources for obtaining fake pills. Many high school and college students purchase Adderall and Xanax from dark web drug markets and/or through social media referrals.

For more information on counterfeit drugs and fentanyl, view the DEA’s counterfeit pills flyer. For information about how teenagers commonly misuse drugs, click here.