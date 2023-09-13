Experts say allergy season isn’t just getting longer, it’s also getting more intense. (Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the fall season approaches in Mississippi, many people are looking forward to the cooler temperatures. However, the season also brings an increase in allergy symptoms.

Due to Mississippi’s hot and dry summer, experts believe that the elevated amounts of ragweed pollen could worsen seasonal allergy symptoms this fall.

With the annual ragweed season well underway, increased allergy symptoms are to be expected. Experts said ragweed produces some of the highest levels of pollen, especially in Mississippi.

People suffering from seasonal allergies and looking to manage their allergy symptoms are encouraged to check daily pollen counts to anticipate possible exposure as the heat slowly dies down.

“Cooler weather in Mississippi typically brings with it, fall allergy season. This includes (primarily) ragweed as well as other weeds,” said Mississippi Asthma & Allergy specialist, Dr. Stephen LeBlanc. “The pollen can be a frequent trigger for both nasal allergy and asthma symptoms. A simple skin test can reveal sensitivity and help guide therapy for these allergies.”

