JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Leaders of the Walter Payton Recreation and Wellness Center will host the 14th annual Sweetness “Fight Against Obesity” 5k Run on Saturday, April 2.

The event will take place on the main campus of Jackson State University (JSU) starting at 8:00 a.m.

Attendees can participate in the 5k run/walk or one mile fun run. Tickets can be purchased on the Race Roster website.